Presidentish Biden’s Approval Plunges Among Asians, and Hispanics

Support for Joe Biden among Asian Americans plunged this past year by nearly 30 percentage points. He is underwater with one of the Democrats’ key demographics 100 days before the midterms, recent polls indicate.
A July poll conducted by the Pew Research Center showed 55 percent of Asian Americans to be strongly disapproving or somewhat disapproving of Biden’s job performance.
Only 44 percent somewhat or strongly approved.
According to the National Review, in April 2021, 72 percent of Asian-American voters surveyed by the Pew Research Center approved of Biden’s job performance, amounting to a nearly 30-point drop in approval among the fastest-growing racial or ethnic group in the U.S..
Black adults are the only major demographic group where a majority have a positive evaluation of Biden’s job in office. A majority of 57% say they approve, including 32% who strongly approve.
Views among Hispanic adults and Asian adults are mixed – 46% and 44%, respectively, say they approve of Biden’s job performance. By contrast, a large majority of White adults (68%) say they disapprove of Biden’s job performance.
