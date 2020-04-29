Jeff Flake’s back! He’s rooting for the senile guy to win in a “sound defeat”

Former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) is back making gratuitous comments about the president. He said in an interview he won’t vote for him which comes as no surprise. He’s really a Democrat.

“I just couldn’t support [Trump] long before he started to run. The birtherism thing was just too much for me. And then it piled on,” Flake, who has end-stage Trump Derangement Syndrome, told The Washington Post.

“I don’t know anyone who thinks that this is the future of the party. This is a demographic cul-de-sac we’re in if nothing else. Anger and resentment only go so far; you have to have a governing philosophy,” the Arizona fake-conservative said.

“I don’t know of any of my colleagues who really believe this is it,” he stated.

Flake also said that a second Trump term could turn younger voters away from the Republican Party, pointing to issues including immigration and the environment.

“So for young people who’ve grown up around minorities or had a different experience than a lot of us in my generation, they don’t harbor, I think, some of the prejudices that people in my generation do,” Flake said.

Flake is supportive of many open borders policies and he’s fairly extreme on climate change.

Flake thinks Republicans have to be Democrats to win.

Asked again if either a second term for Trump or a defeat in November would be better for the country by the Washington Post, Flake doubled down on his previous position.

“Oh, a sound defeat, no doubt. Long term for the Republican Party, you bet. And for conservatism as well.”

He’s okay with a senile man who’s espousing socialist policies and he calls himself a Republican.

He envisions the Republican Party swinging back to its old [dead] self once Trump is out of office.

“The pendulum swings when one party takes it too far,” he said. “We’ll be ourselves again.”

Flake, 57, was a very unpopular senator who had no chance of winning another term.

He frequently teamed up with John McCain to attack President Trump.