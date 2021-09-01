Pelosi refuses to allow combat vets in Congress to read off the names of the 13 fallen

Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to allow combat veterans in Congress to read off the names of the 13 service members who died in Afghanistan. It’s not a surprise but it is despicable.
Her plan is to pretend none of this happened, and let the news cycle go on with no one mentioning the death of these service members and the 169 Afghans as well as the people we left behind. No one will resign in disgrace and there will be no hearings or impeachments. Pelosi and her corrupt colleagues will lie as Biden lied today about his “extraordinary success.”
The Story
Rep. Brian Mast (R), a wounded combat veteran from Afghanistan, tells The Floridian that during a Republican-only “moment of silence,” Speaker Pelosi refused to recognize them to” read names or bring up bills or anything.”
“We gaveled in, had a prayer, said the Pledge of Allegiance, took a moment of silence with pretty much all Republican veterans, then asked to be recognized to read names and bring up Afghanistan legislation. They did not acknowledge us, and just closed the House down,” said Rep. Mast.
Another combat veteran, Rep. Greg Steube (R), tweeted his disgust.
“House Democrats just refused to recognize Republican veterans on the House Floor to read the names of our fallen service members in Afghanistan. That’s how far our nation has fallen,” tweeted Rep. Steube.
Rep. Carlos Gimenez tweeted, “How badly do Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats want to cover up this Afghanistan debacle?
“They just blocked Members of Congress from reading the names of the service members who sacrificed their lives in Afghanistan last week.
‘Don’t you think our military deserves better?”
— Congressman Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) August 31, 2021
Rep. Mary Miller said, “Democrats just shut down the House floor when Afghanistan veterans stood up to speak. Shameful.
— Congresswoman Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) August 31, 2021
Just like the rhetorical Putin meme, destroy America, that is what the democrats are for.
Hatred of America is what keeps them going, it is their all consuming passion.
Afghani’s should be held in holding until thoroughly vetted and have taken 2 shots to their left
butt. If they turn out to be Taliban shoot them, hang them, but dispose of them. American nationals should have boarded the planes first, followed those that came to the aide of our troop[s. If there was any time or space on flights that could leave then take Afghani women and children after The evacuation should have happened months if not years ago.
We never should have placed boots on the ground there in the first place. We should have destroyed their poppy fields, the dam we built there, and the rest of their camel dung turd world hell hole. Collateral damage be damned. What was 9-11-01other than 3000 innocent lives murdered in cold blood? Those 5 Islamic terrorist should have been shot and never traded for the traitor Bergdal He should have been left to rot.. Actually if we had turned that stinking country into a sea of glass, we wouldn’t be morning the loss of our military today or any day after 9-11-01 in that 20 year no win war with filthy savages.
Biden the demented fraud and his ilk are no better than those savages, they’re worse. They are the enemy, the traitors from within.