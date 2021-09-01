Pelosi refuses to allow combat vets in Congress to read off the names of the 13 fallen

















Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to allow combat veterans in Congress to read off the names of the 13 service members who died in Afghanistan. It’s not a surprise but it is despicable.

Her plan is to pretend none of this happened, and let the news cycle go on with no one mentioning the death of these service members and the 169 Afghans as well as the people we left behind. No one will resign in disgrace and there will be no hearings or impeachments. Pelosi and her corrupt colleagues will lie as Biden lied today about his “extraordinary success.”

Rep. Brian Mast (R), a wounded combat veteran from Afghanistan, tells The Floridian that during a Republican-only “moment of silence,” Speaker Pelosi refused to recognize them to” read names or bring up bills or anything.”

“We gaveled in, had a prayer, said the Pledge of Allegiance, took a moment of silence with pretty much all Republican veterans, then asked to be recognized to read names and bring up Afghanistan legislation. They did not acknowledge us, and just closed the House down,” said Rep. Mast.

Another combat veteran, Rep. Greg Steube (R), tweeted his disgust.

“House Democrats just refused to recognize Republican veterans on the House Floor to read the names of our fallen service members in Afghanistan. That’s how far our nation has fallen,” tweeted Rep. Steube.

Rep. Carlos Gimenez tweeted, “How badly do Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats want to cover up this Afghanistan debacle?

“They just blocked Members of Congress from reading the names of the service members who sacrificed their lives in Afghanistan last week.

‘Don’t you think our military deserves better?”

Rep. Mary Miller said, “Democrats just shut down the House floor when Afghanistan veterans stood up to speak. Shameful.

