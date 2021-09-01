DoJ civil rights threatens to sue states for not forcing mask mandates on kids

















The civil rights division of the Justice Department is threatening to sue five Republican states – Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah — for voting to ban mask mandates.

The Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department is investigating the states even though the states have a right to vote and pass public health laws. The states don’t want the children to be forced to wear masks.

The states want children’s civil rights protected and the civil rights division is trying to claim that it’s a violation of their civil rights by not forcing them to wear masks.

It’s bizarre.

If a parent wants your child to wear a mask in school, that child can. There’s no ban on mask-wearing. There’s a ban on mandates.

The whole thing is bogus.

Florida has a large number of people with COV so Governor DeSantis signed an executive order on July 30th saying schools cannot mandate students wear masks. That’s allegedly illegal, but you can wear a mask if you want to wear one.

A month later, a Florida judge, John Cooper, said the executive order by DeSantis is illegal. The judge claimed it’s not within his authority and it’s unconstitutional according to the Florida Constitution.

The Florida education commissioner of Florida, Richard Corcoran, says he’s not going to obey the judge.

Richard Corcoran is withholding money from two districts — Alachua and Broward — for refusing to comply and stop mandating the wearing of masks.

Now, Richard Corcoran is going to be criminally charged, not the governor, because he is the one who is defying the judge’s order.

That’s it for now.

