Pelosi Thinks Us Peasants Are Blocked by “Guns, Gays, God”

Nancy Pelosi recently made it clear that she thinks all of us peasants who aren’t progressives are too ignorant to understand their brilliance. We are “blocked” by “Guns, Gays, and God.”

Nancy Pelosi appeared at the Oxford Union debate while Winston Marshal presented the case for populism. Marshal debated opposing a motion to declare populism “a threat to democracy.”

He reviewed how the left is changing language and associating negative views with the populists in the United States. Marshal compared January 6 with the George Floyd riots, and she started waving her bony finger from her seat in the first row, insisting J6 was worse than the riots as it was an insurrection instigated by Donald Trump. She received applause, which doesn’t say much about the audience’s knowledge.

Nancy Pelosi did not like what I had to say… Populism is not a threat to democracy. Democrat elites like her are. Watch my full Oxford Union speech from the debate with her: pic.twitter.com/ZNm8maNZjy — Winston Marshall (@MrWinMarshall) May 10, 2024

She also spoke during the April 25 debate. The good Catholic haughtily claimed some Americans, whom she considered to be “poor souls who are looking for some answers,” do not accept the answers know-it-all Democrats give them on particular topics due to their beliefs about “guns, gays, [and] God.”

“These poor souls… are looking for some answers. We’ve given them to them, but they’re blocked by some of their views on… the three Gs: Guns, Gays, and God.”

Pelosi thinks she’s giving the peasants the correct answers, but their ignorance keeps them “blocked.”

Yeah, she’s a real genius. Fortunately, they have dementia meds she can take advantage of, like her boss, Joe. He’s a genius, too.

In her speech, Pelosi argues that voters are “blocked” from making good, rational decisions and voting Democrat because of their culture and views on God Watch: pic.twitter.com/YAtkNoBGVN — Winston Marshall (@MrWinMarshall) May 11, 2024

