Hillary Clinton Really Wants to Take Trump Out

I watched she-devil Hillary Clinton speak with Mika on Morning Joe so you wouldn’t have to. As usual, she’s obsessed with Donald Trump.

She began by saying, “The future is so intense for those of us who understand what’s at stake, and I don’t mean that in a, you know, a derogatory way to others, but if you’ve been in this world as you and I have, and you’ve studied it, and you’ve watched it, is a very difficult time right now. You know, justice delayed is justice denied…”

Only Progressives like Hillary understand the world.

“And the people in our country, it looks as though will most likely go to vote without knowing the outcome of these other very serious trials and the one that what’s going on now currently in New York is really about election interference. It is about trying to prevent the people of our country from having relevant information that may have influenced how they could have voted in 2016 or whether they would have voted.”

The ridiculous Manhattan case didn’t affect the election.

“And he’s practically promised us if you listen to him at his rallies, you read his interview with Time magazine that if he doesn’t like the way the election turns out, he’s going to do something again to try to prevent the lawful winner from taking office.

“I mean, I was Secretary of State traveling around the world on behalf of our country trying to persuade leaders to believe in democracy, to believe in the peaceful transfer of power, to accept election results after appropriate challenges were made and, you know, Trump had all the time in the world to make those challenges, and he was shut down by courts.”

Hillary’s a threat to democracy. She’s a scary, vengeful individual. Trevor Loudon said Hillary and Bill spent time in Soviet Russia when they were young and were turned.

“He was denied by Republican as well as Democratic election officials,” Hillary continued, “because there was no evidence this is all about power, how to get it, how to keep it, how not to give it up. That is so opposite of everything we believe or should believe in our country, about how we are a nation of laws, not of men…”

Hillary is very concerned that the Supreme Court is taking too long in deciding Donald Trump doesn’t have immunity.

Hillary can’t get over losing out on the presidency to him.

The answer is No. The civilized world will never get tired of making fun of Hillary. She (100 percent) wants to swoop in and replace Biden on the ticket.pic.twitter.com/guIRvxKKes — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 11, 2024

Here Are the 34 Reasons She Lost the Election, according to comments she made immediately after the election. (Notice that none of them are due to her poor performance and inadequate campaigning.)

There are likely more, but this is a pretty solid collection that she cited.

All the reasons Hillary thinks she lost in 2016:

The FBI Jim Comey The Russians and troll farms Americans who colluded with the Russians Potential Trump campaign collusion with Russia Putin anti-American forces Low information voters especially snookered Trump voters Voter suppression Everyone who assumed she’d win and didn’t vote Bad polling numbers Obama for winning two terms Obama for telling her not to take on Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders People wanting change Misogynists Suburban women The NY Times TV execs Cable news Netflix All media Fake news, especially Fox News Democrats are not making the right documentaries Facebook Twitter Wikileaks Content farms in Macedonia The Republican Party The Democratic Party Matt Lauer GOP donor Rebekah Mercer Donald Trump Justice Roberts Benghazi was merely a political football.

