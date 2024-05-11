California AG Prepares Lawfare Against Trump’s Agenda

California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta said he and his staff have been reviewing former President Trump’s second-term agenda in detail to prepare for the potential onslaught of environmental, immigration, and civil rights lawsuits if Trump defeats President Biden.

Bonta is an open-border leftist. He has ties to Van Jones and The United Farm Workers.

Bonta, a hardcore leftist Democrat mulling a run for governor, said he has been reviewing the work of his predecessor, Xavier Becerra. Becerra filed more than 100 suits against Trump policies before leaving the office to become Biden’s secretary of Health and Human Services.

Bonta and his deputies are also looking closely at a document drafted by the Heritage Foundation, a Trump-aligned think tank, known as “Project 2025.” That’s their blueprint for Trump’s second-term policy goals.

Asked for comment on Bonta’s plans, Anna Kelly, a spokesperson for the Republican National Committee, said, “California liberals will try anything to spread their failed, fringe-left agenda far and wide, but they won’t stop President Trump from making America great again.”

