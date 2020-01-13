Pelosi will not stand against tryrants as Iran murders protesters

There isn’t a lot of reporting about the protests in Iran, certainly not the way there was when the media thought they could use it to hurt the President. Pelosi’s reaction was abysmal. She doesn’t support the protesters and backs the Mullahs from all appearances.

Her reaction is typical of the left as Iranians risk their lives in protests.

Democrats will not stand against tyranny. Pelosi will not stand against tyranny.

“Whatever it is”??? How hard is it for Dems to stand against tyranny and terrorists? Pelosi eagerly blames US for “needless provocations” and instead of encouraging the Iranian people, bends over backwards claiming Iran was protesting US, too Shameful!pic.twitter.com/yG8cp53uTl — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) January 12, 2020

Yashar Ali and Jake Tapper, to a far lesser degree, have tweeted out information and there are a lot of videos coming out of Iran.

Ali said Iranians are furious that they were lied to for three days. They are calling for prosecutions, adding that Soleimani was a murderer. They are telling the leadership of the Iranian government to resign, saying Trump isn’t the problem.

Ali said the idea that Trump is to blame for something “the IRGC did is absurd.” His comments are interesting about our media and the treatment of the situation as the rioters fail to blame Trump.

2. Iranians who are protesting and all the family/friends I spoke to (who live in different parts of Iran) are furious that they were lied to for three days about the cause of the plane crash. The Iranian government lied left and right about where the plane was headed — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 12, 2020

4. Iranians are in the street calling for prosecutions, saying Soleimani is a murderer. Telling leadership of the Iranian government to resign and saying that Trump isn’t the problem, that the Iranian government is. To say that these protesters are brave is an understatement — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 12, 2020

6. I’m told that there will be expanded protests Sunday night in Iran (these things are always subject to change, particularly with intimidation from the government). So the question is what kind of support are the Iranian people going to get from the external world? — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 12, 2020

7. Yesterday I tweeted this thread and was criticized by liberals who are intent on blaming this plane crash on President Trump. As I note in my thread, the idea that he’s to blame for a decision the IRGC made is just absurd. https://t.co/RDppABy8YD — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 12, 2020

9. I’ve gone through some of the most active and prominent liberal Twitter accounts and none of them mentioned the Iran protests today. These same people were actively tweeting about wanting to avoid war and attacking Trump for his decision. What happened? — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 12, 2020

10. And that’s why I tweeted this earlier today. In this context, Iranians are being used by certain people on the left (i didn’t say all) as a tool to attack President Trump. But these same people don’t seem to care to to support their right to protest?https://t.co/M1wLT4Lv3B — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 12, 2020

12. This happens often with people living in authoritarian states & with certain religious/ethnic groups. We’re used as tools to push domestic political agendas. We’re told what to feel & think by people with no connection to our country & have no idea what they’re talking about — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 12, 2020

TURNING VIOLENT

Conditions boiled over as Iranians gathered for the second night of protests and prepare for the third night.

Security forces stepped up their patrols as protesters, many of them students, came out in force in Tehran’s landmark Azadi Square and at Shahid Beheshti University, as well as in several regional cities.

The protests are turning violent between protesters and riot police.

Videos posted on social media, which could not immediately be verified by Bloomberg News, showed clashes between protesters and riot police, trails of blood on a main street, chants in opposition to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and calls to rid the country of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. Protesters in the videos said arrests had been made and tear gas fired at crowds.

SHOOTING TO KILL

CNN reported:

The United Nations said Friday that it has video evidence appearing to show Iranian security forces “shooting to kill” protesters during Iran’s latest wave of demonstrations.

In a statement on Friday, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said she was alarmed by “the continuing lack of transparency about casualties and the treatment of thousands of detainees” during the recent protests in Iran.

Bachelet said “prompt, independent and impartial investigations” into all possible violations needed to be undertaken, “including the killing of protesters.”

The UN Human Rights Office said it had information suggesting that at least 208 people were killed, including 13 women and 12 children. It said at least 7,000 have reportedly been arrested across the country. The government imposed a nationwide internet shutdown for over a week.

“Verified video footage indicates severe violence was used against protesters, including armed members of security forces shooting from the roof of a justice department building in one city, and from helicopters in another,” Bachelet said.

Her office had received footage appearing to show security forces shooting unarmed demonstrators from behind while they were running away, and shooting others directly in the face and vital organs — “in other words, shooting to kill,” she said.

#IranProtests2020

Tehran: Security forces fire bullets at grieving protestors. Video of woman shot in her leg.

“They’s shot her. She’s bleeding, call an ambulance…”

Iran: Shoot your people in the sky, shoot your people in the streets. pic.twitter.com/wkBBcm71w2 — Farnaz Fassihi (@farnazfassihi) January 12, 2020

#BREAKING : Pro-government gunmen open fire on protesters in Iran who are furious about the government lying about downing the Ukrainian airliner. https://t.co/XdttmoBPnU via @MailOnline — Erez Neumark 🇮🇱🇧🇪 (@ErezNeumark) January 12, 2020

OTHER IMAGES OUT OF IRAN

Wow. Powerful images like this one coming out all day today. The Ayatollah regime will not stand. This is a strong rebuke to the propaganda coming from Iran (and being spread by the left) about what Soleimani’s death meant. Pray for Iran’s people and their fight for freedom. https://t.co/qy2X7GrZsq — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 12, 2020

Great info coming out of Iran thx @Doranimated https://t.co/Or8IFOpjrk — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) January 12, 2020

Check out how popular Soleimani is in Iran: Protesters burn a billboard with Soleimani on it and chant: “Soleimani and his leader Khamenei are killers” pic.twitter.com/5lwEsPxQbm — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 12, 2020

This Olympic champion defected and made it clear that she had no use for the Ayatollah and the oppressive administration. The silly woman in this country who pretend their oppressed need to pay attention to these protests.

The sole woman from Iran to win an Olympic medal has defected from the country, announcing her departure in a statement that accused the government of “hypocrisy,” “injustice” and oppressing women while using them as political tools. https://t.co/rYLrLe5u0L — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 13, 2020

