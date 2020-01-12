Speaker Pelosi Lied, Claimed the House Is “In Court on the Witnesses”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats are fighting to force impeachment witnesses who defied congressional subpoenas related to Ukraine to testify, but so far, no court cases against the four key figures exist.

She lied, in other words.

Pelosi made the misleading claim in an ABC interview Sunday in response to comments about Republican critics saying House Democrats could’ve done more to exhaust their alternatives during the impeachment. They could have gone to court to get witnesses to testify, for example.

“That isn’t even true,” Pelosi said. “We are in court on the witnesses. It could take a very long time.”

Totally untrue and she knows it

Pelosi: “Clinton allowed witnesses to come forward. Pres.Trump has prevented that from happening.”@GStephanopoulos: “Why not wait for the courts to rule?” Pelosi: “Because it will be— how long do the courts take? … We have confidence in our case.” https://t.co/G6Ef3GUsED pic.twitter.com/A6WQ86tXku — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 12, 2020