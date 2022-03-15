This Is What the White House Told TikTok Influencers to Say

The White House chose 30 popular TikTok influencers to speak with NSA and the White House Press Secretary on a zoom call. The White House claimed it was to help them correct mis- and disinformation.

The White House went this route after they discovered that millions of young Americans get their news from TikTok.

Talk about the dumbing down of America!

One of the influencers repeats the government propaganda in the clip below. Apparently, the influencers were told to blame Russia for the rising gas and oil prices. This is despite the fact that Putin invaded on February 24th and gas and oil have been rising since Biden took office.

Biden’s policies are responsible.

There is one cause of inflation and that is flooding the economy with fake dollars, thereby devaluing the dollar. Biden did that. At the same time, Biden has been killing the fossil fuel industry by design.

To say this is pathetic would be an understatement.

Watch this indoctrinated TikTokker:

The White House told the TikTok influencers who were invited on the zoom call to blame the high gas prices on Putin. pic.twitter.com/qBCEA6r2C7 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 14, 2022

