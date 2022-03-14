NYT “F*ing Little Dweebs” Who Overhyped J6 Are Upset

Project Veritas’s James O’Keefe recently conducted a sting operation and has undercover tapes of New York Times reporter Matthew Rosenberg. He was in a bar with the Veritas reporters using false identities when he said that the J6 riot was “overhyped”.

He referred to the overreacting reporters and the J6 media coverage, as “These f*ing little dweebs…”

“They [media] were making too big a deal. They were making this an organized thing that it wasn’t,” he said.

Rosenberg and his colleagues were just having fun but the dweebs were claiming it was “so scary.”

Politico reports that the [“little dweebs”] reporters were upset at the Thursday lunch meeting with Executive Editor Dean Baquet. They weren’t upset with themselves for their ridiculous behavior, but rather Rosenberg and O’Keefe.

The young, leftist WOKE reporters can’t deal but they do influence reporting to the Left. This is the real world.

WHO SHOULD THEY BE ANGRY WITH?

They were upset with Rosenberg for dissing the reporters. They have a point there. Rosenberg wrote something quite different for the Times from what he said in the bar.

Baquet, the Times staffers told Politico, criticized Rosenberg for being careless and stupid. But he said that Project Veritas is trying to “make our heads explode” and divide the Times and that they should not play into the group’s hands.

Actually, we think Project Veritas is trying to expose their duplicity.

But as WaPo’s Jeremy Barr tweeted last night, Baquet has blasted Project Veritas before. In 2017, he chided the group for ensnaring a junior-level employee. While the reporter said “really stupid stuff,” Baquet said at the time, he pinned most of the blame on Project Veritas.

“The greater sin wasn’t his, it was theirs,” he said. “They’re just awful.”

They’re awful for exposing Rosenberg and the “little dweebs?”

What do you think? As “sins” go, who is the biggest sinner?

Some reporters [cancel culturing] want Rosenberg punished but are afraid it will give Veritas more to report.

“Many at the Times — even those unhappy with Rosenberg — view the latest Project Veritas hit as an attempt at intimidation. And they’re loath to be seen as reacting to such tactics, which they say have crossed a line into harassment,” Politico quoted their source as saying.

They are inclined to give Rosenberg the benefit of the doubt since they believe Veritas has selectively edited or misled with tapes in the past.

What would be nice is if they did some self-reflection. It would be even nicer if Baquet addressed it.

