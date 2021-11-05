Pelosi’s Bills Raise Food & Energy Costs, Indoctrinates Kids, Adds Killer Taxes

















The Democrat’s reconciliation bills will add trillions in taxes and gives $10 billion in payments to illegal aliens.

The bill includes COVID vaccine mandates and amnesty for illegal aliens, who Democrats see as future voters for them.

FOOD AND ENERGY WILL SOAR

Florida Congresswoman Kat Cammack took to social media yesterday to warn America that Democrats fear the writing is on the wall after Tuesday’s elections and they will push these bills through, out of desperation. Pelosi has put the so-called “reconciliation bill back into play.”

The bills are filled with Green New Deal garbage and welfare.

One provision places a huge tax on beef cattle, dairy cattle, and hogs, with food prices already setting record increases from inflation and other factors.

According to Cammack, Ground beef would jump to over 10.00 per pound, and overall price increases will rise 300 to 600%, including things like cheese or any food derived from dairy cows, cattle, or pigs.

Last night, I joined @seanspicer to discuss the #BuildBackBroke bill text (over 1,500 pages) and Speaker Pelosi’s push to get this bill to the Floor come hell or high water. For me, it’s a pile of flaming garbage. pic.twitter.com/Usm18ZrAXd — Congresswoman Kat Cammack (@RepKatCammack) October 29, 2021

They are incorporating the Green New Deal into our public schools and will teach “environmental justice” to the tune of $10 billion.

Energy prices are already soaring. On CURE America, @joelgriffith w/ @Heritage explains how the left’s inclusion of a “Green New Deal” in their massive reconciliation bill is guided by the failed policies of Californian energy prices. Full Episode:https://t.co/OoUPXIZ8hX pic.twitter.com/KWoFU2GnKu — CURE (@CUREpolicy) November 3, 2021

The figurehead in the White House with a teleprompter insists the cure for high gas prices is the Green New Deal [It will actually destroy our energy sector].

WATCH: Biden insists surging gas prices caused by Green New Deal policies is a reason to “double down” on Green New Deal policies. pic.twitter.com/9ssTLw865g — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 1, 2021

