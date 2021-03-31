Pelosi’s effort to steal a GOP House seat blows up, it’s over









Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tried to steal a GOP House seat won by Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks with six votes.

There was a recount and then the election was certified.

The Democratic challenger Rita Hart didn’t go to court over the 20 votes she felt might go to her in part. Instead, she went running to Pelosi to fight for her to win the seat.

It backfired badly and Rita Hart withdrew her challenge.

“I have made the decision to withdraw my contest before the House Committee on Administration,” Hart announced on Wednesday.

“Despite our best efforts to have every vote counted, the reality is that the toxic campaign of political disinformation to attack this constitutional review of the closest congressional contest in 100 years has effectively silenced the voices of Iowans,” Hart added.

During an interview last week while discussing the matter, Pelosi stated that as Speaker, she can remove any member of Congress she wants.

“Now, if I wanted to be unfair, I wouldn’t have seated the Republican from Iowa because that was my right on the opening day,” Pelosi said.

“I would have just said ‘you’re not seated’ and that would have been my right as Speaker to do.”

Sounds a bit despotic.

