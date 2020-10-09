Pelosi’s House moves to remove Trump starting with a commission

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will unveil a new bill on Friday with Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), an alleged constitutional law expert, to create a commission to determine whether a president is fit for office. It’s over COVID and the President was just approved by his doctors to return to public life on Saturday. He’s amazing.

Pelosi will formally re-introduce a 2017 bill to remove the President via the 25th Amendment.

It will copy Raskin’s original2017 bill to establish a commission to determine presidential fitness for office as outlined by the Constitution’s 25h Amendment, which outlines presidential removal procedures.

HOW IS THAT BILL GOING TO PASS???

THE 25TH

The 25th Amendment states that the vice president and a majority of either the president’s Cabinet “or of such other body as Congress may by law provide” can declare that they believe a president cannot fulfill his or her official duties. Raskin’s original bill would have established said “body” to be made up of physicians, psychiatrists, and former public officials like former presidents or Cabinet secretaries selected by congressional leadership.

Raskin told The Hill on Friday, hours after Trump announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, that he would be updating his bill.

“I’ve got my 25th Amendment legislation from the last Congress, H.R. 1987, which I’m going to be dusting off and reintroducing,” Raskin told reporters. [Yes, he’s crazy, in case you’re wondering]

Pelosi feels she didn’t get a full accounting of the President’s health and she wants to know the last time he tested negative.

“I’m not talking about it today except to tell you, if you want to talk about that, we’ll see you tomorrow,” Pelosi said. “But you take me back to my point, Mr. President, when was the last time you had a negative test before you tested positive? Why is the White House not telling the country that important fact about how this made a hot spot of the White House?”

SUPER SPREADER

The left is falsely claiming he’s a super spreader. Actually, he wasn’t the first to get it. A White House security chief was hospitalized on September 26th.

Trump responded to Pelosi’s initial comments on Thursday by tweeting that “Crazy Nancy is the one who should be under observation. They don’t call her Crazy for nothing!”

So true.

Pelosi has repeatedly questioned Trump’s mental health and suggested that he needs an “intervention” from family members and White House advisers.

CLAIMS OF ROID RAGE

Pelosi suggested again on Thursday that the medications that Trump is taking for COVID-19 are causing mental impairment and erratic behavior.

She’s going with the fake ‘roid rage’ conspiracy theory spread by the loons on social media.

Trump gave up on her and negotiations for the relief bill because she is demanding her crazy socialist bill. He’s willing to do a stand-alone bill directed at those who were hurt directly by the virus.

When asked during a Bloomberg TV interview on Thursday if she believed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had the authority to negotiate a coronavirus relief package on Trump’s behalf, Pelosi said, “The president is, shall we say, in an altered state right now.”

“There are those who say when you are on steroids and, or if you have COVID-19 or both, that there may be some impairment of judgment. But, again, that is for the doctors and the scientists to determine,” Pelosi added.

Steroids were one of the drugs he was administered but it’s not the stuff that makes you crazed.

On the other hand, when was the last time Nancy sounded normal?