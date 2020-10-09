Jazz pianist can’t play the piano or hold his infant son after 8-person assault in NYC

Japanese Jazz Pianist Tadataka Unno Left Unable to Play the Piano or Hold Infant Son After Eight-Person Assault in New York

The renowned 40-year-old jazz pianist Tadataka Unno has been left unable to play the piano or hold his infant son, after an attack by eight people in New York.

This is de Blasio’s and Cuomo’s New York.

Yahoo Japan and Sanspo report Unno was attacked by eight people on September 27th, after leaving a subway station near his home.

One teenage boy attacked him near the ticket gate, and when he fled the others joined in the assault. Unno said one of them said something about “Chinese.”

No suspects have been arrested.

They didn’t take his money and was taken to the hospital. He had a broken collar bone and bruises on his head and body.

He said he can’t play the piano or hold his infant son.

A GoFundMe campaign for Unno (organized by close friend Jerome Jennings) raised almost $90,000 USD. The money will go towards “emergency medical bills, physical therapy, rent, utilities, groceries, mental health support (therapy), taxis, moving expenses (in order to move to a neighborhood where they feel safer), and childcare.”

THEY HAVE AN IDIOTIC SOLUTION

The buffoons in New York City think that they will deal with the violence by asking those nice criminals to hand in their guns.

Maybe there is something in the water here. These people make no sense.

As violence explodes in police-defunded New York City, Democrats believe they have the solution – ask bad guys to hand over their guns. @SBANYPD And the sad part? They actually think criminals are going to play along.https://t.co/RLpy2SDgse — LawEnforcementToday (@LawEnforceToday) October 8, 2020

THEY’RE AFTER THE JEWS

But don’t worry, the NYPD is now on the case of the Hassidic Jews who allegedly brutalized a liberal Jew reporter. They have video and if you watch the video, you will see one Hassid hit the reporter on the head with a hat – a hat – and a large number of Hassidic Jews cornering the guy. Big deal.

Ironically, it’s Hassidic Jews getting abused by criminals let loose by de Blasio and Cuomo. Nothing really is done about it.

Violence will not be tolerated in New York City. We take any act of criminality seriously. There is an ongoing investigation into an incident involving a member of the media that was assaulted while covering an event last night in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/StlGXjToqb — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 8, 2020