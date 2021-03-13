Pelosi’s next big spending project and Buttigieg’s automatic tax plan









House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the next priority for the Democrat-controlled Congress Friday is infrastructure. Pete Buttigieg wants taxes indexed for inflation to help pay for it

“Congress must work swiftly … to craft a big, bold, and transformational infrastructure package.”

“Congress must work swiftly to build on the historic Biden American Rescue Plan. Our recovery plan must Build Back Better For The People in every zip code by creating good-paying jobs for the future,” the California Democrat said in a statement. “To that end, I have called upon the Chairs of the Committees of Jurisdiction to work with their Republican counterparts to craft a big, bold, and transformational infrastructure package.”

Pelosi met with leaders of the committees that will put the package together on Thursday.

She said the bill would address infrastructure and “other critical needs in energy and broadband, education and housing, water systems and other priorities.”

[Democrats want to destroy our energy sector, offer free broadband, promote overly-powerful unions in education, and offer free housing to their voters, and so on.]

“Building our transportation system has long been bipartisan. It is our hope that spirit will prevail as we address other critical needs in energy and broadband, education and housing, water systems, and other priorities,” she said in the statement. “As we engage in these job-creating initiatives, we must discuss their impact on the federal budget, on creating economic growth, and on preserving our planet.”

Everything will be about climate change and contracts will be awarded based on how much they donate and identity politics.

BUTTIGIEG WANTS TAXES TO AUTOMATICALLY INCREASE

Pete Buttigieg wants to raise gasoline taxes to pay for it. He told MSNBC that the gas tax should have been “indexed for inflation” Apparently, he believes taxes should be set to automatically increase every year. Talk about taxation without representation.

He is also dreaming big with money we don’t have. It’s hard to see how we survive these incompetent leaders:

Gen Z is dreaming big. It’s time we all did the same.https://t.co/UqEpjsZ1Lv — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) March 12, 2021

