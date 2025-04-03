Pence Cowers Over President Trump’s Efforts to Help US Workers

By
M Dowling
-
0
32

Mike Pence and his group strongly oppose the tariffs. He worries about potential short-term effects, such as possible inflation, and doesn’t consider the long-term benefits of bringing manufacturing and jobs back to the USA. As usual, he is a coward and quick to betray his fellow Republicans as they attempt to look at what will help the working man and woman in the future.

For decades, we have watched helplessly as jobs go overseas, and no one has had the courage to do a thing about it. Can’t we applaud someone who cares about American jobs? We were headed for no manufacturing sector. It’s suicidal.

Trump Thinks Out of the Box

No one can know how President Donald Trump’s tariffs will work out. It hasn’t been done. However, the current situation cannot continue. Does anyone else have a better idea? President Trump and almost every Republican have the courage to try when no one else has.

Look at the tariffs foreign nations charge us. For the most part, Trump is charging about half what they charge. They want free trade but only by the US. If they charge 0, Trump will go to 0, but they have relied on getting rich on US money while we go deeply in debt, dangerously so.

They limit US goods to our nation but flood the US with theirs. They charge tariffs and VATS, manipulate currency, etc.

Companies that want no tariffs merely need to come to the USA and hire Americans. Bring back jobs for the long-ignored working man and woman.


