Pence Cowers Over President Trump’s Efforts to Help US Workers

Mike Pence and his group strongly oppose the tariffs. He worries about potential short-term effects, such as possible inflation, and doesn’t consider the long-term benefits of bringing manufacturing and jobs back to the USA. As usual, he is a coward and quick to betray his fellow Republicans as they attempt to look at what will help the working man and woman in the future.

For decades, we have watched helplessly as jobs go overseas, and no one has had the courage to do a thing about it. Can’t we applaud someone who cares about American jobs? We were headed for no manufacturing sector. It’s suicidal.

Trump Thinks Out of the Box

No one can know how President Donald Trump’s tariffs will work out. It hasn’t been done. However, the current situation cannot continue. Does anyone else have a better idea? President Trump and almost every Republican have the courage to try when no one else has.

Look at the tariffs foreign nations charge us. For the most part, Trump is charging about half what they charge. They want free trade but only by the US. If they charge 0, Trump will go to 0, but they have relied on getting rich on US money while we go deeply in debt, dangerously so.

They limit US goods to our nation but flood the US with theirs. They charge tariffs and VATS, manipulate currency, etc.

UAW President Shawn Fain: “The way tariffs work, I mean, it’s a motivator, because there’s going to be a penalty for everything the companies ship in here, and I’ve had companies tell us, point blank, that they’re going to have to bring product back here if those tariffs are… pic.twitter.com/NoXj4ERR7g — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) March 30, 2025

Companies that want no tariffs merely need to come to the USA and hire Americans. Bring back jobs for the long-ignored working man and woman.

I don’t know for sure Trump’s tariffs will hurt or help in the long term. I do know the present is untenable and few of the critics have any solution except to continue failed policies. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 3, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email