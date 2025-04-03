Texas High School Football Star Murdered Over a Seat

A Texas high school football star, top student, and beloved was murdered over a seat at a game. Austin Metcalf was attending a track and field championship between other area schools at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, Texas, when the fatal attack happened on April 2.

Karmelo Anthony, a senior at Centennial High School, was allegedly told he was sitting in the wrong seat when he drew a knife and stabbed Austin Metcalf in the heart, Metcalf’s father Jeff Metcalf told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

Metcalf said his son didn’t know the student who attacked him and that Austin’s twin brother, Hunter, was nearby when the confrontation took place and not only saw his brother get stabbed but tried to stop the bleeding. Austin was left to die in his brother’s arms.

Austin, he says, was born two minutes before his brother Hunter.

According to a GoFundMe organized by his father, he was recently voted his team’s most valuable player and had a 4.0 GPA.

Anthony is charged with first-degree murder.

The father has forgiven him but wants to know what kind of parents this boy has. He brought a knife to a game and killed a boy for telling him he was in the wrong seat.

The family is very religious, and Mr. Metcalf believes God will decide what to do about Anthony.

JUST IN: 17-year-old student was stabbed in the heart at a Texas high school track meet and died in his twin brother’s arms 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony, has been charged with first-degree m*rder The father said his son, Austin Metcalf, was k*lled after another student got upset… pic.twitter.com/Es57RfxANT — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) April 3, 2025

