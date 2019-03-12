Pence Discussed a Deal with GOP Senators on the Emergency Declaration

Vice President Pence is discussing an offer with Republican senators that could lead to the defeat of a Democratic resolution overturning Preside nt Trump’s emergency declaration to build a wall.

The deal Pence and GOP senators discussed would exchange a defeat of the Democrat bill to stop the resolution for the President’s agreement to rein in his power to declare future emergencies.

The Hill claims it will save the President the embarrassment of issuing his first veto. We say it saves the GOP senators the ire of their constituencies. Voting with the Democrats, no matter what reason they come up with, makes them look weak. We have a dire emergency on the border and no one in Congress will do a thing other than pontificating.

LOTS OF INSECURITY

The bill to curb the President’s power won’t come to the Senate floor until March which concerns the senators, allegedly. They want an ironclad promise the President will do it.

Pence met Tuesday with a group of Republicans, including Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), the sponsor of legislation to curb the president’s national emergency declaration power, as well as Sens. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.).

Lee’s measure would require Congress to vote to extend a national emergency declaration after a period of 30 days.

So far, Trump himself hasn’t made any such pledges, leaving the process in limbo. Pence made “no commitment” and will bring the possible deal to President Trump.

The meeting was requested by Thom Tillis. For his part, the vice president “encouraged the senators to vote against the disapproval resolution.”

“It was our usual circular conversation,” said one GOP senator. “Everyone goes around and throws out proposals and nothing gets resolved.”

“There is no plan,” the source added.

The President has a plan — to shut down the border. What’s their plan?

SOME SENATORS AREN’T INCLINED TO DEAL

Sens. Collins and Paul won’t change their minds and Murkowski probably won’t either. So, why should the President bother working out a deal?

There are other Republicans who didn’t care when Obama ran roughshod over the Constitution, and suddenly care about the Constitution. But they don’t seem to care about the invasion at our border.

There will be other Republicans who will side with Democrats.

While they are conducting their backroom deals, Americans want the borders secured.