VP Pence hits Harris on Joe plagiarizing Trump’s virus plan

Vice President Pence got Kamala Harris on Joe plagiarizing Trump’s virus plan. They really did copy it, almost exactly. It was an important point since Joe Biden is a known plagiarist.

Harris was promoting her virus plan but her plan is Trump’s plan. Biden stole it.

“When you read the Biden plan it reads a lot like what Trump and I have been doing every step of the way,” Pence told Sen. Harris, noting advanced testing and building up personal protective equipment. “It looks a little bit like plagiarism, something Joe Biden knows a little bit about.”

His original plan was to actually do nothing and have any travel bans.

If Biden wins, he will be the first U.S. President Plagiarist: