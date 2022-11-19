Pence’s Town Hall on CNN Bombed

According to Mediaite, CNN’s Pence town hall was last in cable news ratings. The show brought in 1.19 million total viewers. It is a higher number than they are used to getting, from 9 to 10:20 p.m. The Town Hall was deadly boring, and there was nothing new to report after an hour and a half.

To be fair, Jake Tapper is just as boring.

Fox News’s Hannity scored 3.34 million total viewers, and MSNBC’s Alex Wagner brought in 1.54 million viewers.

There were no accolades from anyone on the right or the left.

Pence is still boring and has nothing to say, but he did get to promote his book. He will never be president, although he’s thinking of making a run for it.

Former Vice President Mike Pence: “Let me just say that it was a great honor for me to be a part of the Trump-Pence administration … But in the end, our administration did not end well.” https://t.co/DUnM76uKne pic.twitter.com/eEXIdpH4qI — CNN (@CNN) November 17, 2022

