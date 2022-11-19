Pence’s Town Hall on CNN Bombed

M Dowling
According to Mediaite, CNN’s Pence town hall was last in cable news ratings. The show brought in 1.19 million total viewers. It is a higher number than they are used to getting, from 9 to 10:20 p.m. The Town Hall was deadly boring, and there was nothing new to report after an hour and a half.

To be fair, Jake Tapper is just as boring.

Fox News’s Hannity scored 3.34 million total viewers, and MSNBC’s Alex Wagner brought in 1.54 million viewers.

There were no accolades from anyone on the right or the left.

Pence is still boring and has nothing to say, but he did get to promote his book. He will never be president, although he’s thinking of making a run for it.


lalasayswhat
lalasayswhat
2 hours ago

Mike Pence, a legend in his own mind.

