Much-Vaxxed Al Roker Hospitalized with Blood Clots

Popular TV weatherman Al Roker, who is double-vaxxed and double-boosted, was hospitalized with blood clots that traveled from his legs to his lungs.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs,” Roker, 68, announced on Instagram.

Blood clots are a side effect of the COVID vaccine, and funeral directors ad embalmers have reported odd blood clot deaths as the vaccines rolled out.

We don’t know if that’s why Mr. Roker had blood clots, but someone should look into it.

VAERS reports more than a quarter million blood clots following vaccination. Reports to VARS only represent a small portion of the potential side effects.

On September 29th, Mr. Roker tested positive for COVID-19. He said he was boosted a week before, and he feels fine, and the “science works.” He claimed the vaccine gave him milder symptoms.

That’s no joke.

The vaccine didn’t stop the illness, and he got blood clots, but the science works.

