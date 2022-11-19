Report: 48% of Maricopa Election Centers’ Machines Malfunctioned

Reportedly, Katie Hobbs didn’t do her job as secretary of state, and now, as a result, she is the Governor of Arizona. Katie Hobbs oversaw an extremely disputed and tight election in Arizona while at the same time running as a candidate for Governor. She refused to recuse herself.

According to reports from Kari Lake’s side, 48% of the machines in Maricopa, not 20%, malfunctioned.

There were allegedly no issues with the same machines during early voting. That raises some questions since everyone knows the Republicans planned to vote in person, as opposed to mailing their ballot in, on Election Day. Again, we’re not suspicious at all. We wouldn’t want to be called election deniers.

Katie Hobbs seems fine with disenfranchising voters. If that 48% is correct, they should redo the Maricopa election.

Currently the line at Deer Valley Airport to wait for the TABULATORS. Poll workers encouraging people to use the drop boxes. NOBODY IS LEAVING. Wait times are close to 2 hours to scan your ballot. #RedTsunami2022 @KariLake @AbrahamHamadeh @RealMarkFinchem @christianllamar pic.twitter.com/UwM0LN47az — James Blanchard (@_chinfullofwin) November 9, 2022

If 48% is accurate, it is total incompetence or malice.

Lake campaign legal team. Spokesperson here – https://t.co/EeJBcc3ljk — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) November 18, 2022

The machines had problems in the past.

SKB: How possibly can u prepare for 2 years and have 48% have tech malfunction? Wren: Our attorney just sent a letter that the co that these machines that failed is a co out of Japan & they recalled these machines in ‘21. Maricopa was absolutely aware of this fact. @CarolineWren pic.twitter.com/dIwEzm8mHo — Grace Chong 🇺🇸 (@gc22gc) November 19, 2022

Hobbs is a disaster for Arizona. There won’t be any borders with her.

.@KatieHobbs also admitted during tonight’s TV interview that “one of the first things I talk to the president [@JoeBiden] about” is her plan to remove the shipping containers at the border. Full video: https://t.co/t0e1J1Bsznhttps://t.co/P0zCCc2Go9 pic.twitter.com/b3XeQaiiAS — Brian Anderson (@AZBrianAnderson) November 17, 2022

