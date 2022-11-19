Report: 48% of Maricopa Election Centers’ Machines Malfunctioned

Reportedly, Katie Hobbs didn’t do her job as secretary of state, and now, as a result, she is the Governor of Arizona. Katie Hobbs oversaw an extremely disputed and tight election in Arizona while at the same time running as a candidate for Governor. She refused to recuse herself.

According to reports from Kari Lake’s side, 48% of the machines in Maricopa, not 20%, malfunctioned.

There were allegedly no issues with the same machines during early voting. That raises some questions since everyone knows the Republicans planned to vote in person, as opposed to mailing their ballot in, on Election Day. Again, we’re not suspicious at all. We wouldn’t want to be called election deniers.

Katie Hobbs seems fine with disenfranchising voters. If that 48% is correct, they should redo the Maricopa election.

If 48% is accurate, it is total incompetence or malice.

The machines had problems in the past.

Hobbs is a disaster for Arizona. There won’t be any borders with her.


