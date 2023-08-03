Penguins Are Clever

By
M Dowling
-
0
7

This very intelligent penguin was doing his best to avoid the whales who saw him as an appetizer. As he jumped around, he kept checking out the boat, sizing up the situation. Watch the choice he made.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments