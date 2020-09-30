Pennsylvania gov & state rep caught on hot mic giggling about ‘political theater’

Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Democratic state Rep. Wendy Ullman were caught on hot mic laughing over the “political theater” of wearing masks.

The two officials were preparing to take part in a press conference in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, Tuesday, when Wolf said he’d take his mask off while speaking. Ullman was at the mic with her mask on.

“So Wendy, I’m gonna take — I’m gonna take my mask off when I speak,” Wolf is heard saying.

Ullman walks off saying, “I will as well, just, I’m waiting so that we can do a little political theater.”

Wolf says, “OK,” as the two officials share a laugh and Ullman walks back toward the podium. She then adds for clarification: “So that it’s on camera.”

Just two more donkeys in a party of them.

You could bowl me over with a feather. You mean they’re not serious about this hysterical mask wearing?

It’s all a big performance.

Watch:

**Hot Mic** PA Gov @TomWolfPA & PA State Representative @RepUllman caught calling facemasks “political theater” pic.twitter.com/N4F2ncDHIx — Young Republican National Federation (@yrnf) September 29, 2020