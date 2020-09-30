Cali Dem SOS gives $35 million tax $$$ to ‘Team Biden’ firm to help people vote

This is so wrong. California’s secretary of state Alex Padilla awarded a $35 million contract to a Democrat consulting firm. The firm calls itself ‘part of the Biden team.’

California Republicans are calling for Newsom to withdraw the contract since it compromises the 2020 election. He says he knew nothing about it.

SKD Knickerbocker, a Washington, D.C.-based public affairs firm whose managing director is Anita Dunn, a senior advisor on Joe Biden’s presidential campaign and White House communications director under President Barack Obama.

Dunn’s the one who likes to quote Mao Zedong in an admiring way. He was a mass murderer, killed 50 million of his own people, roughly.

Allegedly, the group is simply supposed to help voters get through the election given the COVID-19 pandemic.

Okay, so let me get this straight. A Team Biden firm will help voters wade through the voting process with the taxpayers’ dollars.

AND, AND, they haven’t done diddly-squat to fulfill this contract.

“We have spoken to several county supervisors, and we have yet to find a single county that asked the Secretary of State to do this work on their behalf,” California Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove and Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron said in the letter obtained by the Sacramento Bee.

This is the same firm that received 35 million taxpayer dollars for a “Vote Safe California” contract. I have demanded that Governor @GavinNewsom not only investigate, but cancel this contract. The integrity of our elections cannot be compromised. pic.twitter.com/hqgL5N2Af4 — Senator Shannon Grove (@ShannonGroveCA) September 30, 2020