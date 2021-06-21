Pennsylvania might conduct an Arizona-style audit



















The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is strongly considering an independent election audit of the 2020 presidential election.

“The Pennsylvania state senator in charge of a key election committee is backing an audit of the November presidential contest similar to Arizona’s partisan ballot review, four days after former President Donald Trump called him out and claimed he was dragging his feet,” TribLive reported.

These audits are expensive and some officials wonder who would pay. The other problem is Democrats were successful in convincing Americans that saying the election was stolen is a conspiracy theory. It has taken hold, and that is all you will hear.

“Senate State Government Committee Chairman Dave Argall, R-Schuylkill, told the Capital-Star that he was considering subpoenas for ballot information, but had not considered which jurisdictions would be subpoenaed yet,” the Capital Star also reported.

“There are a lot of things under consideration right now, and I told them to check back in a week or two and we hope to have some more detail,” Argall told the Capital-Star.

“Do I have 100% confidence … that everything was perfect? No, I’d really like us to take a detailed review of that,” Argall added. “That’s why we’re looking at changing pieces of the election legislation, and it’s also why I think it wouldn’t hurt at all to go back, do that audit, and say, ‘How exactly did that work out?’”

Argall’s committee has the power to subpoena ballots, TribLive noted.

“The results are the results,” Argall said Friday during Spotlight PA’s Capitol Live event regarding the outcome of the 2020 election. “The Electoral College has spoken, you know the president has been sworn in. I understand that’s a reality.”

The Star says a risk-limiting audit found “strong evidence” of the vote count’s accuracy.

Polls show most don’t see any possibility of overturning the election, but we need to know what happened and make sure it never happens again.

Let’s face it. We know what happened. The mail-in balloting, dropboxes, changes in laws to favor Joe Biden all helped him win. On top of that, the voting machines might not be reliable.

