Pennsylvania not sure yet about how many voted in the election

However, “DoS/SURE system records indicate that only 6,760,230 total voters actually voted,” the release added. The DoS/SURE system is Pennsylvania’s Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors.

According to spokeswoman Wanda Murren, Pennsylvania’s State Department disputed the representatives’ allegations of mismatched vote totals. Oddly, Murren stated to Just the News, “at this time…there are still a few counties that have not completed uploading their vote histories to the SURE system. These counties, which include Philadelphia, Allegheny, Butler, and Cambria, would account for a significant number of voters.”

When asked to clarify how the Department could certify the election without knowing the total number of voters, Murren replied: “Each county certifies the vote totals for each individual candidate. The secretary’s certification is based on the certifications from each county. In Pennsylvania, it is the counties that are authorized to administer all aspects of elections — from voter registration to canvassing the ballots.”

Wasn’t that enlightening? Clear as mud. Maybe they don’t care as long as they get the results they want?

Snopes found the claim to be entirely false, and it may be. But they ignored the fact that several counties had not completed uploading their vote histories.

