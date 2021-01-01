Rose Bowl Game will be played outside Pasadena for first time in 79 years

The 2021 Rose Bowl football game will not be played in Pasadena today.



Initially, the game was slated to be played in Pasadena without any fans present due to the Coronavirus. Notre Dame scoffed at the idea of playing the Rose Bowl Game in an empty stadium.



None of the three California pro football teams – LA Chargers, LA Rams, and San Francisco 49ers – have played games in the state. However, they have all played away games in the NFL. (The former Oakland Raiders are playing their inaugural season in Las Vegas and don’t allow fans in the stadium.)



So on December 19th, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association announced the game would be moved to Arlington, Texas. The association was twice denied a waiver to at least allow family members to attend the game.



The last time the Rose Bowl Game was not played in Pasadena was in 1942, less than a month after the attack on Pearl Harbor.



That Rose Bowl Game was played on January 1, 1942, between Duke University and Oregon State. It was played at Duke Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.



Today’s 2021 Rose Bowl Game will be played in Arlington, Texas. That is usually the site of the Cotton Bowl.



At 3 PM today, Number 1 ranked Alabama (11-0) will play 4th ranked Notre Dame (10-1). The winner of this game will go on to play the winner of today’s Sugar Bowl, Clemson (#2) or Ohio State (#3). The National Championship Game will be played on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Miami, Florida.



Pasadena’s Tournament of Roses Association has already announced plans for the 2022 Rose Bowl Game to be played in Pasadena.







Images from: goduke.com

