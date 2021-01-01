Mitch says his vote to certify Joe’s win is his “most consequential” ever

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that voting to certify the presidential election results will be “the most consequential I have ever cast,” reported by Axios in a Thursday morning conference call.

“I’m finishing 36 years in the Senate, and I’ve cast a lot of big votes,” McConnell said during the call, according to Axios. “And in my view, just my view, this is will be the most consequential I have ever cast.”

“Our country has, officially, a president-elect and a vice-president-elect,” McConnell said from the Senate floor in mid-December. “I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden. The president-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He’s devoted himself to public service for many years.”

Joe is a senile hack who sold us out to China for years.

McConnell’s getting ready to bow to Joe for some crumbs he might throw his way.

TRUMP SEES THIS AS WEAKNESS

Trump has repeatedly called the Republicans and McConnell out because they are weak, which certainly didn’t help the relationship. Republicans are indeed weak, and Democrats are strong.

….being removed and brought home from foreign lands who do NOTHING for us. A disgraceful act of cowardice and total submission by weak people to Big Tech. Negotiate a better Bill, or get better leaders, NOW! Senate should not approve NDAA until fixed!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2020

ORDERS TO THE SENATE: DON’T OBJECT

Josh Hawley is the only senator so far who will object to the certification of the electoral votes. Mitch McConnell made it clear to the senators that they must not object.

According to Politico, McConnell pressed Hawley on a Thursday morning conference call about his decision to reject certifying the Biden victory, but Hawley was not on the line. The majority leader asked him a series of questions that went unanswered.

Hawley never signed into the call.

In an email to colleagues, Hawley wrote, “If you’ve been speaking to folks at home, I’m sure you know how deeply angry and disillusioned many, many people are — and how frustrated that Congress has taken little or no action.”

Axios took that to mean Hawley was caving to pressure. It couldn’t be that he has the integrity to represent his constituents.

Hawley might pay the price for this.

WHY MCCONNELL DID IT

McConnell believes it would put Republicans up for re-election in 2022 in a horrible position. It will force them to choose between defying the most popular politician in the party, Donald Trump, and undermining democracy.

Trump is not undermining democracy. Trump encouraging people to object is well within his constitutional right, and it is something Democrats have done without this kind of flak. Does anyone remember Bush v. Gore?

Many will see McConnell’s actions as him telling a huge portion of his voters to go to Hell.