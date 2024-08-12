Pennsylvania Prepares to Cheat This Election?

There is no reason ballots can’t be counted the day the election ends. Nothing says cheating as well as this. Yet, Pennsylvania, a key swing state, has allowed ballot counting beyond Election Day. They also have allowed non-citizens to register.

They want to keep finding ballots and let people stuff the unsecured drop boxes as Democrats run around to people’s homes correcting ballots and harvesting ballots.

Pennsylvanians won't always know the final results of all races on election night. Any changes in results that occur as counties continue to count ballots are not evidence that an election is "rigged."

Registering non-citizens to vote seems to encourage them to commit a felony with a wink and a nod. Pennsylvania has registered non-citizens to vote for twenty years.

NEW 2024: House Administration Hearing On NON CITIZENS VOTING "This is a disaster what happened in pennsylvania that has not gotten enough attention" "Pennsylvania has been registering non-citizens to vote for 20 years, and they admit it. This is not subject to debate"