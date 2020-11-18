Pennsylvania’s despotic governor orders everyone to wear masks in their homes

The floggings will continue until morale improves

Pennsylvania is planning to take additional steps to address a sharp increase in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations. One of the new fiats requires masks to be worn indoors, in one’s own home, with limited exceptions, officials said Tuesday.

Also, starting Friday, anyone who enters Pennsylvania must be tested at least 72 hours before arrival, and if they can or do not get a test, they must quarantine for 14 days. The order does not apply to people who commute to neighboring states for work or health care, officials said and will be largely self-enforced.

Pennsylvania already has a statewide mask mandate, limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings, and occupancy restrictions at bars and restaurants.

But the new rules go even further. Masks are required outside where it isn’t possible to maintain at least a six-foot distance from others, according to the order, and inside where people from multiple households are gathering, even if they can maintain a social distance.

Today we announced four new COVID-19 mitigation efforts in Pennsylvania. More information: https://t.co/wOYmOW9KId https://t.co/ONaIjp4SIk — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) November 17, 2020

Governors in blue states around the nation are locking down even though lockdowns have not worked. The lockdowns are destroying peoples’ lives, and they don’t stop the virus. No one ever thought they would.

And now politicians are violating peoples’ sacred rights to freedom and privacy in their own homes. How does Governor Wolf expect to enforce this rule of wearing masks in the home? This is way out of control. Will the American sheep ever wake up?