Penske Remotely Stops A Trucker’s Rental While in The Peoples’ Convoy

We’re just trying to show what the people who back us believe — and our own beliefs — of what our country needs to go back to,” said Jeff Sandberg, a Republican trucker from Texas. A sign on his rig said “Let’s Go Brandon,” and “We Will Not Comply!”

Texas Trucker Jeff Sandberg was left stranded this week after Penske Corporation turned off the power remotely to his truck, Yahoo reported.

Sandberg was heading to Washington DC with the Freedom Convoy truckers, carrying supplies.Penske shut down his vehicle remotely while he was on the road. Penske later released a statement on how the company does not support the freedom protests.

“We’re just trying to show what the people who back us believe — and our own beliefs — of what our country needs to go back to,” Sandberg told the New York Times Wednesday.

Mr. Sandberg hopes the emergency mandates can be lifted and terminated people can be put back in their jobs. He wants the message out that the government can only push just so far.

The Peoples’ Convoy organizers will try to get him back on the road:

