Maoist China Menaces the World in the South China Sea

The Chinese Communist government announced military exercises in the South China Sea from Sunday through Tuesday, according to Global Times, their mouthpiece.

China sees weakness and a disempowered USA. They will join Russia in becoming a serious threat as Biden sleeps in Delaware and Marxists run the White House, facilitating their success.

China wants to be in control of the world and they will be cruel taskmasters — for those who complain about the USA.

