A Pentagon advisor wants to create mind control neuro-weapons. His hope is to abolish your free will and scramble your brains. Don’t doubt me on this.

Dr. William Casebeer “set up a project called Narrative Networks at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). This was an attempt to refine a means of changing people’s beliefs with messages. Media strategies, slogans, symbols and memes as a means of building a network of government-friendly narratives to replace the stories people may otherwise tell – about everything,” reports LifeSite News.

It’s described as the mastery of propaganda. Indeed, it is a dream Joseph Goebbels could have only imagined.

Casebber and his fellow loon Dr. James Giordano have ideas for brain implants, drugs, and neuro-weapons that would make Stalin look like a choir boy.

What happened to ethics in science? Manipulation is evil, and neuro-weapons are brutal manipulation on a massive scale. The ‘professionals’ used to remove parts of the brain (lobotomies). The Joseph Kennedys did that to their daughter. Now, these loons want to consider the brain as the new battle scape.

He wants to play with peoples’ brains to get them to work better or not. Who wants this sociopath to play with our brains?

Giordano is working to make real a prediction from fifty years ago:

Speaking of a future at most only decades away, an experimenter in intelligence control asserted, ‘I foresee a time when we shall have the means and therefore, inevitably, the temptation to manipulate the behavior and intellectual functioning of all the people through environmental and biochemical manipulation of the brain.’ (Zbigniew Brzezinski, ‘Between Two Ages: Americas Role in the Technetronic Era’ 1972)

These people think they can do anything they want. They don’t have morals or limits. This Giordano character’s excuse is everyone is doing it, and it’s the future. He recognizes there will be harm, so they must move pragmatically and with care.

Watch:

