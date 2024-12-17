People Buy Border Wall for $.03 & Offer It to Trump for Hundreds

The Democrat regime is selling off the remaining border wall for pennies on the dollar. People who bought the wall for $.03 to $.05 are offering it back to Donald Trump for hundreds of times more than Donald Trump paid. President Trump is asking Joe Biden to stop it and has asked Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to get a restraining order.

The people buying it want to sell it for hundreds of dollars a foot.

“And we can’t let this take place,” Trump said at his presser on Monday. “Now, …I spoke with the Attorney General of Texas. I spoke to the senators of Texas. I spoke to a lot of people, and hopefully they’ll be able to stop [the sale]. We’re going to [have] a restraining order.

“But just think about how ridiculous it is. And this is just people that don’t want this country to succeed. And this has nothing to do with Democrat or Republican. This has to do with common sense. We won on common sense, which may be one of the most egregious examples I’ve seen.

It Brings Out the Worst in People

“So the people that are buying it – or trying to buy it – are trying to make a deal with us to sell it back at hundreds of times more than we paid. … So I’m asking today, Joe Biden, to please stop selling the wall.

“We’re going to use that to create a strong barrier. And it worked. That’s why our numbers were so good. It really worked, and it worked well, and it’s very expensive to do. And I’m asking Joe Biden to stop his people from giving it away. It’s something that people can’t even believe is happening. So, hopefully, Joe will be able to stop it.”

Watch:

REPORT: TRUMP ORDERS BIDEN TO STOP SELLING BORDER WALL PANELS!

ASKS TEXAS A.G. @KenPaxtonTX TO DRAFT RESTRAINING ORDER! pic.twitter.com/R9qGxzUCds — John Basham (@JohnBasham) December 17, 2024

Texas dedicated a panel of border wall to Joceyln Nungaray as her mother and other family members looked on. The little girl, just 12-years of age was raped and murdered by Democrats’ criminal imports.

WOW!! Jocelyn Nungaray’s family watches as Texas installs a border wall panel in her memory God Bless her family pic.twitter.com/BgMeQdGosh — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) November 26, 2024

