People Have Concerns About a Martial Law Publication

Kyle Seraphim, an ex-FBI constitutionalist who blew the whistle on the FBI, made note of a DOD directive on his podcast. He thinks we should pay attention to a Department of Defense document republished in September.

In the document, the Secretary of Defense – the military – can assert authority in civil disturbances, which may or may not require Presidential authorization.

“Assistance in responding with assets with potential for lethality, or any situation in which it is reasonably foreseeable that providing the requested assistance may involve the use of force that is likely to result in lethal force, including death or serious bodily injury. It also includes all support to civilian law enforcement officials in situations where a confrontation between civilian law enforcement and civilian individuals or groups is reasonably anticipated. Such use of force must be in accordance with DoDD 5210.56, potentially as further restricted based on the specifics of the requested support.”

This directive was issued in 2007 and reissued, possibly in anticipation of problems after the election. Democrats supported Antifa, radical Islamists, and Black Lives Matter, so one might see this as a martial law threat against right-wing protesters. Democrats, with few exceptions, never seem to care about leftist riots. In fact, Kamala Harris funded the rioters so they could get out of prison and riot some more. Biden’s staff funded them.

Speculation about this directive has circulated around the Internet for about two weeks. To be fair, there is nothing new here, but the DOD did feel the need to republish it, and many no longer trust them. They frequently claim Donald Trump will declare martial law, and they do constantly project.

When you have a moment – consider reading these documents, or DL-ing today’s podcast about the DoD Directives authorizing use of deadly force on US citizens. There is more to this story (as usual).https://t.co/bTkmOiKfhu pic.twitter.com/rC9T8icO9i — Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) October 16, 2024

Concerns About Martial Law

People are concerned that they are preparing for martial law, and the media has already called people out as conspiracy theorists.

However, after Hurricane Helene and the way Republican rural areas were handled, why wouldn’t people be concerned?

Democrats in leadership clearly hate half the country and want to silence anyone with whom they disagree. Some believe they want us dead. That idea stems from their constant call for population control, social engineering, and attempts to shut down the Bill of Rights.

They covered for one fool in the presidency and installed the current candidate. They claim they want to save democracy as they destroy it at every turn. The same thing is going on in Europe.

When communists take over a country, they always put incompetent people in power and then pay them off.

They are imprisoning people for nothing or overcharging others while ignoring hardened criminals who function as their useful idiots. They imported millions of military-age men from troubled nations. Why?

Rep. Raskin and others have threatened to have Donald Trump arrested if he wins the election. If that comes about, it would likely cause unrest.