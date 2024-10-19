Lawfare: Judges Deny Italy Any Control Over Illegal Migration

On Wednesday, the country’s senate broadened an existing ban on surrogacy, making it illegal for Italians to seek surrogate births abroad. It affects a very small number of people. That was just a few hours after the Italian Navy took the first migrants to Albania. It is part of Italy’s new plan to process asylum claims outside the country.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticized judges on Friday for ruling against the Italian government’s initiative. Italy wants to hold 12 migrants at newly established centers in Albania.

Far-left judges and the EU are using lawfare against Meloni.

During a visit to Lebanon, Meloni told reporters that labeling countries like Bangladesh and Egypt as unsafe would effectively exclude nearly all migrants from the Albania program.

Meloni argued, ”It’s challenging to address the needs of this nation when there is opposition from certain institutions that are supposed to assist in solving its issues. I believe the ruling by the judges in Rome is biased. This is evident as some judges had already criticized the agreement with Albania before even considering the details. It’s also noteworthy that this decision was announced yesterday by some members of the Democratic Party.”

Repatriation Becomes Impossible

“The concern extends beyond Albania. The judges essentially indicate that there are no safe countries. Therefore, I declare that the issue is not specific to Albania. The real problem is that repatriation is no longer feasible. The challenge lies in the inability to send people away. Additionally, it is impossible to implement any policies that effectively secure your borders, so I hope they can provide solutions,” Meloni concluded.

The interior minister, Matteo Piantedosi, announced that the government plans to challenge the ruling. Meloni indicated that a Cabinet meeting would be held on Monday to address the matter.

Sixteen migrants, ten from Bangladesh and six from Egypt, were moved to Albania by an Italian navy ship on Wednesday. This followed government directives. It’s a modified version of Title 42 for Italy.

Meloni tries to bridge the gap between the right and the so-called centrists, who are far left. Basically, she has allowed massive illegal immigration.

ITALY—@GiorgiaMeloni facing lawfare by leftist judges and EU opposition as her government begins rejecting illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, Africa —with plans to hold all “asylum seekers” in processing centres in Albania. pic.twitter.com/JuHShdkga6 — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) October 19, 2024