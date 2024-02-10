US Marshals Hand a Subpoena to Fani, Whistleblowers to Testify at State Probe

Two probes were launched against Fani Willis and the appointment of her boyfriend in the case of Donald Trump and his co-defendants in Gerogia. There is a US House Judiciary probe and a state senators’ probe. The state probe has whistleblowers from her office lining up.

According to The Daily Caller, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis ignored a House Judiciary Committee subpoena via email. Therefore, the House Judiciary Committee had the U.S. Marshals Service hand deliver it to her in person.

The House Judiciary Committee sent Willis a subpoena on Feb. 2 for documents relevant to her potential misuse of federal funds in her indictment of former President Donald Trump.

She refused the email.

The House Judiciary Committee requested that Willis hand over all documents and communications referring to or relating to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office’s receipt and use of federal funds from the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs, Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention and Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

She has become infamous for alleged misuse of tax dollars and failure to report the use. They’re looking into her romantic relationship with the special counsel she hired.

Fani’s Friends in DC

What is most bothersome is no one is talking about Fani’s boyfriend and Special Counsel Nathan Wade’s communications with the White House. Nathan met twice with the White House counsel, and the J6 panel helped Fani. Fani’s office got two communications from the White House that they won’t share. That’s the real story.

The Whistleblowers

According to Fox News, Georgia lawmakers officially launched their investigation into Fani, the daughter of a Black Panther. Republican State Senator Bill Bowsert opened a meeting of the state Senate Special Committee on investigations with a bombshell revelation that multiple whistleblowers from her office plan to testify against her.

Rumors of complete chaos in her office have gone on since she took the position.

Cowsert said this is a “quest for the truth.”

