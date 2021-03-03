People here illegally with COV got on buses, traveled to other states









108 illegal aliens at a Texas bus station tested positive for COVID-19 since January and were released into the United States.

Any Dems have a problem with that or is it just right-wing events that are a problem?

Felipe Romero, a spokesman for the border city of Brownsville, told Fox News that they are telling the migrants who tested positive to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to quarantine and remain socially distant, but that Brownsville doesn’t have the authority to stop them from traveling to the rest of the country.

Some of the migrants described to Noticias Telemundo Investiga ​how they were tested at the border and then allowed to hit the streets despite a positive result for the coronavirus. ​​

Miriam Izaguirre, a migrant from Honduras, said she crossed the Rio Grande on Monday with her young son and surrendered to authorities but was released within a few hours by the Border Patrol.

“Right now we were tested for COVID and they separated us … because we were positive,” Izaguirre told the news site. “We are waiting right now.”

​They expect to board a bus to Houston. ​​

Other migrants, who tested positive, said they plan to travel to North Carolina, Maryland, and New Jersey.

