People in a Minnesota Store Clapped & Chanted in Support of ICE

A TikTok user said people in a Minnesota grocery store were “clapping” and “chanting” in support of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents as they carried out a detainment.

The woman said the ICE operation was conducted at her local market, in a suburb near Stillwater. “Nobody in the grocery store stopped them from doing their job. Everybody was clapping and excited about ICE being there. People were hooting and hollering, you know, chanting for ICE,” the woman said in a video, which has over 54,000 views.

#fyp ♬ Mr Red White and Blue – Coffey Anderson @stina1120166 I didn’t think I was going to see any ice agents where I was at but I’m glad I did and I’m glad you’re doing their job nobody in my supper stopped them we all cheered him on because they’re doing their job. thank you to our ice agents for continuing to make Minnesota a better place. #minnesota

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reposted the video on X, saying that President Donald Trump and agency Secretary Kristi Noem “are delivering on the American people’s mandate to deport illegal aliens.”

“The American people, the law, and common sense are on our side, and we will not stop until law and order is restored after Biden’s open border chaos flooded our country with the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens,” DHS wrote.