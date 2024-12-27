People Keep Talking Up Canada As a 51st State

Dowling Bottom Line
20

Kevin O’Leary, Mr. Wonderful, the Shark Tank star, said he would meet with Donald Trump to talk with him about annexing Canada. He said half of the Canadians are interested. What started out as a joke is growing legs.

It sounds like he’s trying to get publicity for his show.

O’Leary says Canada sits on the largest amount of all resources, including energy and water, suggesting this could be the beginning of an economic union.

“Think about the power of combining the two economies, erasing the border between Canada and the United States, and putting all of that resource up to the northern borders where China and Russia are knocking on the door. Secure that, give a common currency. Figure out taxes across the board. Get everything trading both ways. Create a new almost EU-like passport. I like this idea.”

Donald Trump offered Canadians a 60% tax cut if they accept. He has everyone all revved up.


