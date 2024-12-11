People Offer to Pay for CEO Killer’s Defense

Luigi Mangione is sympathetic in one respect. He has a serious back problem after having a surgery repair. It prevents him from leading a normal life. In no way does that exonerate him. He caught a break with the 2nd-degree murder charge. If he is proven guilty, this is a premeditated and cold-blooded murder. Mangione is a very confused individual.

His motive is related to healthcare and corporations. Bloodlust and killing people is not an answer.

Friends say he’s like two different people.

He already has a cult following, and he killed a man.

People Want to Pay for His Defense

Thomas Dickey, the defense attorney for UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione, said people have contacted his office and offered to pay the accused killer’s legal bills.

During a Tuesday night appearance on CNN’s “The Source with Kaitlin Collins,” Dickey said people have reached out through email offering to help pay Mangione’s legal bills.

“I have not seen them personally, but my understanding from my staff is people are doing that,” Dickey said.

Collins then asked Dickey why he thinks people are making that offer, to which he said he believes it has to do with free speech.

“Maybe these people were exercising their right to free speech, and they’re saying that’s the way they’re supporting my client,” Dickey said.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email