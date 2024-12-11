McConnell Makes It Clear He Will Foil Donald Trump’s Agenda

Sen. Mitch McConnell fell again this weekend and will recover. He should leave at 82 years of age, but he won’t. He was given committee assignments that give him tremendous power over spending on defense. It almost seems like his reasons for staying are to hold MAGA back and continue wars worldwide.

In a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California on Saturday, outgoing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) made it clear he isn’t happy about the return on Donald Trump without mentioning his name.

According to a report from Politico, one comment he made seemed aimed at the president-elect as he discussed America’s military future. He told the audience, “Within the party Ronald Reagan once led so capably, it is increasingly fashionable to suggest that the sort of global leadership he modeled is no longer America’s place.”

But let’s be absolutely clear: America will not be made great again by those who are content to manage our decline.”

Politico’s Connor O’Brien and Joe Gould wrote that McConnell received an enthusiastic ovation when he concluded speaking.

According to the Politico report, “though he didn’t mention Trump, McConnell’s remarks underscore that he could be a foil to the incoming administration on national security issues next year when he leaves leadership.”

McConnell keeps going back to an esteemed president, Ronald Reagan, who has been dead for more than twenty years. Times change, warmongers don’t.

McConnell’s speech on defense comes when the president-elect stands by and watches his nominee for secretary of defense, Fox News personality Pete Hegseth, struggle to win the appointment.

McConnell and Susan Collins will hold the purse strings and the war agenda. They don’t care that the majority of Americans want an end to non-ending wars.

Donald Trump is not a pushover and we must be strong and maintain a presence abroad. Trump will not weaken our presence. He wants to end unnecessary wars.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email