Pentagon: They’re Monitoring the NJ Drones & There Is No Mothership

The Pentagon said there is no Iranian mothership launching drones. The spokesperson said there is no evidence they are foreign, and they are monitoring them. The New Jersey drones are not military drones. American installations were not threatened. Local law enforcement is investigating.

There is no evidence they are foreign, but they know nothing about them.

This is not reassuring. How can they say we’re not threatened if they know nothing about them?

Earlier today Rep. Jeff Van Drew said he had good sources who said there was an Iranian Mothership launching the drones.

It would be helpful to have a president or vice president. Harris is as blotto as Joe.

PENTAGON: NO Evidence the drones are from a foreign entity or adversary. They are NOT US Military either. pic.twitter.com/loGglbwcd2 — UAP News (@HighPeaks77) December 11, 2024

We’re watching out for the Mothership.

