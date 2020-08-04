People respond to NY Times union demanding 50% people of color

Earlier we posted a story about the union for the NY Times demanding workers be 50% people of color within the next five years, and 24% of those must be black, to be really inclusive and diverse.

The New York Times is a newspaper of, for, and by activists, not journalists, so why not? Actually, I never thought we’d be picking people according to their most irrelevant qualities.

The idea is a hit with a lot of people, so we posted some responses from the public we thought you might like to see. But first, here’s how we envision a future ad might look:

SOME RESPONSES

Somewhat rhetorical, but can people not extrapolate the impact of this precedent in other communities, in which there are 90% or more white people? Never in my life did I think we would be talking about quotas based upon race/gender/creed, etc. — BJ Mawyer (@bjmawyer) August 3, 2020

Looking forward to this new squad in New York Times opinion after the 6% rule is brought in! pic.twitter.com/UjzLIuXFYC — Ben Judah (@b_judah) August 2, 2020

Which is revealing: why is the fact 1/3rd of all Jews in New York City either poor or orthodox/Haredi so disqualified from inclusion in a diversity conversation it’s considered hysterical to even propose it? — Ben Judah (@b_judah) August 2, 2020

Great idea! And since New york also has Trump supporters – will conservative opinions get a voice in NYT as well. Oops I forgot – they only believe in diversity of skin color & race. Diversity of opinions will NOT BE tolerated. That would be fascism. — Sheila (@sheila22941708) August 3, 2020

Moreover 13.4% should be black, 50.8% women, 4.5% LGBT, 5.6% asian, 22% Catholic, 4% atheist, etc. Hire based on quotas for race, religion, sex, etc That would surely fix everything.

Right? — Mike “Mish” Shedlock (@MishGEA) August 3, 2020

How many New Yorkers are extreme right? Oh wait, never mind, I’ll find out by checking the 2025 NYT workforce. — Maarten Hilbrandie 🇦🇶 (@hilbrandie) August 2, 2020

I believe so strongly in this important, obviously well thought out strategy for justice. We need to do this in every organization including 80% white guys in NBA by 2030. — Deborah Anne (@MidwestDeborah) August 3, 2020

How many homeless people will be on staff — El Gato (@ElGato14400739) August 3, 2020

I fully endorse that 10% of employees be left handed. — Michael Hermens (@mhermens) August 2, 2020

I stand ready to embrace the 5% who are practicing nudists — Mimac (@MSFB_mimac) August 2, 2020

20% of NYT would have to make less than $21k a year….. — Right of Left (@RightOfLeft_TX) August 2, 2020

Dont forget about the 5.43% over 75 😂. Thats just a bad idea. All of it was a bad idea. More jews, sure, but the concept of mirroring the population precisely is reductionist simplistic nonsense. — Davis (@davisthinking) August 2, 2020