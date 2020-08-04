How can this be? No federal officers but fires, lasers, officers hurt

There are some Oregon State Police in Portland, working with the local police. The federal officers remain out of sight.

On Monday, August 3, 2020, multiple events took place. At about 9:00 p.m., vehicles were used by protesters to block traffic in downtown Portland, Police report. They didn’t get too crazy there.

At about 9:15 p.m., a march began on East Burnside Street from Laurelhurst Park involving about 200 people in the traffic lanes. Blocking traffic is apparently okay now if you’re Antifa.

Over the course of hours, some members of the group began throwing objects at officers. They flashed laser pointers, bright flashlights, and strobe lights in the officers’ eyes. Officers instructed people to stay off the property.

At about 11:30 p.m., members of the crowd entered the Kelly Building property. Officers made an arrest. The officers making the arrests had numerous items thrown at them.

OFFICERS INJURED

At 11:46 p.m., due to criminal activity, the gathering was declared an unlawful assembly. After numerous instructions via loudspeaker, officers moved the crowd to the east. During the dispersal, the officers had paint balloons and other objects thrown at them. One officer was punched. Another was injured in the arm by a protester swinging a stick or baton. Another arrest was made. After moving the crowd several blocks, officers deployed inert smoke to allow officers to safely disengage.

Zachary Perry, 23, of Portland, was booked on a charge of Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree.

Travis Hessel, 27, of Portland, was booked on a charge of Assaulting a Public Safety Officer.

Some members of the gathering returned to the street outside of the Kelly Building and continued yelling at officers and flashing lights at them. That went on until about 1:30 a.m. when they left the area.

An Antifa woman was stabbed in the chest in the protest park across from the Portland federal courthouse. When police responded to make a crime scene, violent protesters responded wit hostility. Someone ran away with the knife. Police are asking for it back.

They found another attack site (no federal officers in sight):

Violent protesters resist arrest on SE Burnside after shutting down the street outside the SE Portland Police building again. Two days ago they launched an attack on officers there using paint & glass. This is now a recurring targeted site. #antifa pic.twitter.com/z6j9NOWs8z — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 4, 2020

.@PortlandPolice make arrests as rioters engage in criminal behavior in a residential area outside the SE police building & refuse to disperse. This appears to be the new area that antifa are targeting after moving on from the federal courthouse. pic.twitter.com/ckHCxSbhMJ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 4, 2020

Antifa rioters blockade street near the SE Portland Police building. They steal benches from a nearby a restaurant to use as barricades. They end up trashing the street & leaving that there for others to clean, like last time. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/aFGVGKaJ1o — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 4, 2020