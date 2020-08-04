NY Times’ union demands 50% ‘people of color’ workers by 2025

The NY Times Guild — the union for the workers at the NY Times — has something to tell the Times in a series of tweets. They want a more equitable and diverse NY Times. By that, they mean few whites if any. They want the newspaper to have 50% of people of color by 2025.

That would be in lieu of hiring by credentials. What could go wrong?

Favoring people of color means disfavoring and displacing whites with qualifications. Their demands sound very BLM-ish.

THE DEMANDS

We met with leadership this month to present a series of recommendations that will create a more diverse and equitable @nytimes. We need a top-to-bottom resetting of priorities to improve the working conditions of our colleagues of color. Here are some highlights: (1/8)

[Get rid of whites]

Our workforce should reflect our home: The Times should set a goal to have its workforce demographics reflect the makeup of New York City—24% Black and over 50% people of color—by 2025. (2/8)

Document our progress: the Times should publish on an annual basis diversity data that includes information on demographics in hiring, promotion, and retention. (3/8)

Build a pipeline: 50% of candidates at each stage of each hiring process should be POC. (4/8)

Ensure marginalized voices help set our standards: the Times must add additional Black staff and other staff of color to our Standards team. (5/8)

Get it right from the beginning: sensitivity reads should happen at the beginning of the publication process, with compensation for those who do them. (6/8)

[Sensitivity for everyone but whites]

Grow our own talent: Invest in mentorship programs for POC at the Times, particularly for news assistants to move into reporter and editor positions and promote our colleagues of color from within to leadership roles (7/8)

Our membership is committed to restructuring our workplace to eliminate inequity and discrimination so that we can do our best journalism. We look forward to management’s response in meeting these goals. You can read our complete memo here: https://nyguild.org/front-page-details/diversity-equity-inclusion-new-york-times-employee-recommendation-memo… (8/8)

THE DEMOGRAPHICS

As many as 800 languages are spoken throughout New York City, making it the most diverse city in the world when it comes to linguistic multiplicity.

According to the most recent ACS, the racial composition of New York was:

White: 42.67%

Black or African American: 24.27%

Other race: 15.12%

Asian: 13.95%

Two or more races: 3.51%

Native American: 0.43%

Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander: 0.05%

They’re coming for you NY Times: