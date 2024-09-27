People Working on California Government Building Had to Sign an NDA

Only in California.

Absolute power corrupts absolutely. Officials won’t tell taxpayers how $1.2 billion is being spent on a building for the Governor, Lt. Governor, and lawmakers.

Instead of transparency, over two thousand people have signed NDAs. They are under strict guidance not to reveal anything, or they will end up in legal trouble.

Taxpayers are not allowed to know how their money is spent. This isn’t even normal for California, and it shouldn’t be allowed to remain unchallenged.

Whoever heard of an NDA for a taxpayer-funded public building project?

If they are not doing anything wrong, they should be transparent. They have lost sight of who they work for and are changing the relationship of government to the people. They’re authoritarian.

A new, $1.2 billion office building for California lawmakers is under construction. In our 3 month long investigation, it appears everyone involved— including some state lawmakers and government officials— signed NDAs to keep secret how the taxpayer funds are being spent. pic.twitter.com/lTpo7ejP2k — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) September 27, 2024