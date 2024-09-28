Border Czar Harris Finally Goes to the Border for a Photo Op

Kamala Harris finally went to the border. It’s the first time she’s actually gone to the border. The last time, she only made it to El Paso, where they cleaned out the illegal immigrants for the photo op. Today’s photo op was as phony as it could be.

EXPOSED: Kamala’s trip to the Border today in Arizona is literally a photo op pic.twitter.com/8BciCYqpGu — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) September 27, 2024

If Kamala was serious about securing the border, she would do it now. As the border czar, she opened the border to the world.

Harris keeps boasting about the absurd Border Bill rejected by Republicans that codified illegal immigration of 5,000 or more a day and put immigration law into the hands of the DHS Secretary instead of Congress.

This is what the Border Bill actually did:

75% of it was foreign aid to Ukraine, Taiwan, Israel, and Gaza.

It would have written into law that up to 5,000 illegals per day (1.8M per year) would be allowed to cross the border.

It gave DHS the power to fast-track citizenship for illegals already in the country.

It funneled millions of dollars to left-wing non-profits that resettle illegals all over the country..

This woman is a dishonest, phony Marxist, and I’m being kind here:

We have 30,000 murderers or rapists roaming free in this country. No one in the administration cares. Your daughter could end up like Laken Riley. These are the ones we know about. It’s sickening.

“It’s a jaw dropper to say the least” — Fox’s @BillMelugin_ on new ICE data showing huge number of border migrants with convictions pic.twitter.com/mxe2ZG2p4t — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) September 27, 2024

Even the LA Times reported about new immigrants getting citizenship at the fastest rate in our history. Four million got citizenship since 2020, and Donald Trump only lost the last election by 45,000 votes.

Read more about how new citizens are making their voices heard in the upcoming election in the LA Times: https://t.co/jXWgZtEFu1 pic.twitter.com/GnltKfDR85 — NPNA (@npnewamericans) September 26, 2024